You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Man robbed at knifepoint inside Decatur residence
0 comments
top story

Police: Man robbed at knifepoint inside Decatur residence

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 36-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint by his ex-wife's boyfriend in the 400 block of North College Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 30-year-old Decatur suspect took cash from the victim. The robbery occurred Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. inside the victim's residence, according to police. 

Copeland said the suspect is currently being sought by police. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News