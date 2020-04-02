Police: Man robbed at knifepoint inside Decatur residence

DECATUR — Police say a 36-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint by his ex-wife's boyfriend in the 400 block of North College Street.
Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the 30-year-old Decatur suspect took cash from the victim. The robbery occurred Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. inside the victim's residence, according to police.
Copeland said the suspect is currently being sought by police.
