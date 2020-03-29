Police: Man says he was shot at in attempted Monroe Street burglary, chase

DECATUR — Police said shots were fired when a man chased a group he thought was trying to break into a garage or car on Saturday evening.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of North Monroe Street, near West Olive Street.

A man told police he saw five people acting suspiciously at about 10:05 p.m. and thought they were going to burglarize his car or the garage. The man had gone outside when a motion sensor went off, police said.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the group was "described as in their late teens, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black pants."

The man told police he yelled and chased them, and that one of the people in the group took a gun from his waistband, firing about five shots over his shoulder towards him, according to an incident report.

Eight 9 mm shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said. No injuries were reported.

The report said police who responded at 10:25 p.m. also heard three or four gunshots in the area and later found two 9 mm casings in the 500 block of West Olive Street. Copeland said the incidents are believed to be related.

