Police: Man wanted for battering his sister's boyfriend and damaging his car
Police: Man wanted for battering his sister's boyfriend and damaging his car

DECATUR— Police say they are seeking a Decatur man for aggravated battery and criminal damage charges after a Wednesday evening dispute.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to a domestic situation at the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive where the 19-year-old man reportedly battered his sister's 23-year-old boyfriend by kicking his arm several times.

The suspect also pulled off the door handle of the victim's car while attempting to open it and punched the hood and a rear panel, leaving dents, according to police.

Copeland said the dispute began when the suspect's 21-year-old sister and her boyfriend arrived at her house, but she refused to get out of the car due to an argument they were having.

The boyfriend then drove her to his mother's house on North Martin Luther King where they were followed and confronted by the suspect and three male friends, police say. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

