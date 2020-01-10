Police: Man wounded in East Prairie Street facing life-threatening injuries

DECATUR — Police Friday said the man shot in the 2300 block of East Prairie Street on Thursday night is facing life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called at about 7:15 p.m.

The person wounded is an 18-year-old Decatur resident, he said.

A suspect was not in custody as of Friday morning and the investigation is ongoing, Carroll said.

Anyone with additional information asked to to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

