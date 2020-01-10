You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Man wounded in East Prairie Street facing life-threatening injuries
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Man wounded in East Prairie Street facing life-threatening injuries

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police Friday said the man shot in the 2300 block of East Prairie Street on Thursday night is facing life-threatening injuries. 

Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called at about 7:15 p.m.

The person wounded is an 18-year-old Decatur resident, he said. 

A suspect was not in custody as of Friday morning and the investigation is ongoing, Carroll said.

Anyone with additional information asked to to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. 

 

 

 

 2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News