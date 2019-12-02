Police: Normal cop took $12k while responding to overdose call

A relative of the person who died contacted the police department and reported that money in the residence on that day was missing.

NPD began a criminal and internal investigation and "during the preliminary stage, facts supported the decision to utilize assistance from the Illinois State Police to investigate the criminal theft," said Bleichner.

The relative reported that beginning on Nov. 27, she began receiving calls from an unidentified number. The relative missed the first three calls on Nov. 27, but when she answered a call the next day the caller said he knew the location of the stolen money and it would be returned to her, "but that the relative needed to drop the investigation and quit speaking to police," according to the probable cause statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While Illinois State Police were meeting with the relative, she received another call from the same caller asking her if she wanted the money back.

The relative told the caller to meet her at a gas station in Pontiac. The State Police then set up surveillance of that area where the exchange was to occur.

Officers observed an individual act suspiciously and place something in a phone booth, the probable cause statement said.