Police: Officers recover handgun during traffic stop at Decatur restaurant

DECATUR — Decatur police say they recovered a handgun Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in a fast-food drive-thru on the city's north side.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said the driver of a grey Chevy Malibu committed a traffic violation before pulling into the parking lot of McDonald's, 3005 N. Water St. The department's Community Action Team stopped the vehicle around 1 a.m. in the drive-thru.

Copeland said as officers approached the vehicle, the front seat passenger was making furtive movements and not wearing a seat belt. Officers recognized the 20-year-old man from previous encounters and asked him to step out of the vehicle, Copeland said.

As the driver exited the car, officers saw what they thought was a narcotics package sticking out of his pocket, Copeland said. The packaging gave police probable cause to search the man, and officers found a loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and less than a gram of cannabis, Copeland said.

The man is facing preliminary felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. Copeland said he was not arrested for the cannabis.