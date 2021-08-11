 Skip to main content
Police on scene near Main Street, Grand Avenue

Police

Police vehicles block of North Union Street in Decatur on Wednesday. 
DECATUR — Multiple Decatur and Macon County sheriff's deputies are in a neighborhood near West Grand Avenue and North Main Street. 

Several police vehicles as of 8 p.m. Wednesday were in front of a house in the 1100 block of North Union Street and the street was blocked off. 

Police were also seen on West Leafland Avenue just north of the house. 

No information was immediately available.  

This is story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

