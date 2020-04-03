Police: Patient refuses to wear mask, hits Decatur ambulance worker

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A woman has been charged with aggravated battery because police say she hit a Decatur Ambulance Services employee. The woman also wouldn't wear a protective mask, police said.

A sworn affidavit says the 43-year-old woman was being taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Thursday for medical treatment.

Police said she refused to put on a mask, a requirement of patients due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ambulance technician told the woman she would not get treatment unless she agreed to put on the mask.

The woman was screaming, became combative and was escorted out of the hospital by the technician, according to the affidavit. She hit the employee on the left side of his neck with an open hand, causing redness and a scratch that police said appeared to be slightly bleeding, the court document said.

When questioned by police, the woman said she was angry that someone had stolen her wallet. Police asked if the ambulance employee stole her wallet and she said no.