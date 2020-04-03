Police: Patient refuses to wear mask, hits Decatur ambulance worker

DECATUR — A woman has been charged with aggravated battery because police say she hit a Decatur Ambulance Services employee. The woman also wouldn't wear a protective mask, police said.
A sworn affidavit says the 43-year-old woman was being taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital on Thursday for medical treatment.
Police said she refused to put on a mask, a requirement of patients due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ambulance technician told the woman she would not get treatment unless she agreed to put on the mask.
The woman was screaming, became combative and was escorted out of the hospital by the technician, according to the affidavit. She hit the employee on the left side of his neck with an open hand, causing redness and a scratch that police said appeared to be slightly bleeding, the court document said.
When questioned by police, the woman said she was angry that someone had stolen her wallet. Police asked if the ambulance employee stole her wallet and she said no.
Michael Leathers, a spokesman for Memorial Health System, said in an email they had no information about the ambulance tech's condition or if he or she returned to work.
The woman was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and was held at the Macon County Jail. She was later released from the Macon County Jail. Her bond was posted at $10,000, and she was released after posting $1,000 cash bail. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the State's Attorney's Office.
