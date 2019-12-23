Police: 1 person hospitalized after crash at MLK, East Wabash

DECATUR — Two drivers were ticketed and one taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Wabash Avenue.

Lt. Shannon Seal with Decatur Police said a northbound car on Martin Luther King was attempting to turn left onto Wabash when it was in collision with the southbound pickup truck on MLK around 2:50 p.m The 34-year-old male driver of the pickup complained of chest pain after the accident and was taken to hospital to be checked out, Seal said. He was ticketed for driving on a suspended license.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The car was driven by a 20-year-old woman and Seal said she was uninjured and was ticketed for failure to yield. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Prairieland Towing was working to clear the area around 3:45 p.m., and both southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive were obstructed briefly while the clean-up continued. Debris could be seen in the roadway.

Seal said the pickup truck struck what appeared to be an empty building after the crash but there were no reports of additional injuries or damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0