Police react to spree of gun violence in Decatur

DECATUR — Police are responding to what they called a week of "senseless violence" in the community following a string of shooting incidents and arrests on preliminary weapon charges.
Decatur police Chief Jim Getz on Friday said the list of incidents since Monday morning are believed to not be "random acts of violence" and are looking to the public for information.
"The Decatur Police Department has zero tolerance for violence in the community," Getz said. "We will continue to actively investigate all these incidents."
On Monday morning, police responded to five separate incidents reporting gunshots were fired that occurred within hours, one incident resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man.
On Friday, they released the following list of incidents:
- A 20-year-old Decatur man was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday in possession of a stolen firearm, among other preliminary charges, after attempting to flee a traffic stop on foot.
- Police responded to a report of gunshots around 6:07 p.m. Monday in the 1400 East William Street. Two vehicles had been struck with gunfire and 12 casings were found in the area, but witnesses gave little information and "the probable targets of this incident were uncooperative," Getz said.
- Around 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, a report of shots fired sent police to the 1200 block of East Sedewick Street, where a house was hit with gunshots and 13 shell casings were found. "The resident of this house was uncooperative with officers," Getz said.
- A victim was found to have multiple gunshot wounds around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday while inside a residence in the 1500 block of North Dennis Avenue and was sent to a local hospital. Some 22 shell casings were found outside the home. "The victim had no information to give police," Getz said.
- Officers found a vehicle struck with gunfire around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Forest Avenue and two shells found in the area. Witnesses described a black male running in a nearby alley while firing a handgun.
- A 37-year-old was arrested on preliminary weapons charges Wednesday around 12:48 a.m. Gunshots were reported in the 700 block of East Marietta Street where the man, who had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, discarded two weapons while running from police. 11 casings were found in the area.
- Shots were heard by a patrol officer around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Jasper and Condit streets where around 20 people were gathered. "There was very little cooperation from person on scene," Getz wrote.
- Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, two victims described a black male shooting a gun in their direction out of a red car's passenger side window in the area of Main Street and Illinois Circle. Two shells were located.
- Officers went to the area of Maple Court and Waggoner Street to a shots fired report with no victims or witnesses. Seven shell casings were found in the area.
Decatur police say little cooperation has been received from witnesses regarding the incidents and are asking the public to provide any information and may rename anonymous. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (217) 424-8477 or the chief's office directly at (217) 4245-2741.
On the morning of August 17th the Decatur Police Department responded to five separate incidents of shots fired all...Posted by Decatur Police Department on Friday, August 21, 2020
