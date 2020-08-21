Police react to spree of gun violence in Decatur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are responding to what they called a week of "senseless violence" in the community following a string of shooting incidents and arrests on preliminary weapon charges.

Decatur police Chief Jim Getz on Friday said the list of incidents since Monday morning are believed to not be "random acts of violence" and are looking to the public for information.

"The Decatur Police Department has zero tolerance for violence in the community," Getz said. "We will continue to actively investigate all these incidents."

On Monday morning, police responded to five separate incidents reporting gunshots were fired that occurred within hours, one incident resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man.

On Friday, they released the following list of incidents: