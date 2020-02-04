Police investigating after westside Decatur home struck by gunfire

DECATUR — Police say they found bullet fragments inside a home and shell casings in the street after a caller told them his westside home had been struck by gunfire early Tuesday.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded around 1:14 a.m. to Oakland Avenue and Decatur Street after a caller said they heard multiple gunshots. Another caller said his home in the 1100 block of West Forest Avenue, about a block away, was damaged by gunshots.

Police arrived at that residence and spoke with a 26-year-old man who told them he heard about 10 shots hit his home and a car speed off, Copeland said. Officers found several defects in the siding, screen door and a window, along with bullet fragments inside the front door and in one of the bedrooms.

Copeland said officers found 10 shell casings from two different caliber of weapons in the roadway. The incident is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

