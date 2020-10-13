 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release more details about wreck that injured 3 on Elwin Road
0 comments

Police release more details about wreck that injured 3 on Elwin Road

{{featured_button_text}}

ELWIN — Illinois State Police on Tuesday released more details about a crash that left three injured and shut down U.S. 51 south of Decatur for several hours.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 GMC box truck was traveling east on Elwin Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday when it failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 51 and struck passenger's side of a southbound semitruck.

See the map: Police investigate string of early Saturday Decatur burglaries

The driver of the box truck, a 23-year-old from Granite City, was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries. His passengers, a 20-year-old man from Madison and a 27-year-old man from Jerseyville, were transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semitruck, Robert Tokarz, 61, of Decatur, was not injured.

The crash is still being investigated.

Back the Blue rally in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News