Police report gunfire on Decatur streets

DECATUR — Police said there were two incidents of gunfire on Decatur streets Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
A 35-year-old man called in a report of shots fired about 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said police found evidence of bullet damage to a car and buildings but no injuries were reported.
It was the same story at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday, when a 24-year-old woman reported gunfire in the 1200 block of West Division Street. Carroll said arriving officers noted bullet damage to houses and cars but there was no indication of anyone being wounded.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid