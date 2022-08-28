Police report heavy exchange of gunfire on Decatur street

DECATUR — Police are investigating after a heavy exchange of gunfire on a Decatur street early Sunday.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called to the 2400 block of East North Street at 12:45 a.m. and found “multiple shell casings” from four different firearms. He said there were no reports of injuries and no obvious signs of bullet damage left by the gunfire.

“We first had reports of a large party out there and, before we could respond to it, somebody called in a shots-fired detail,” added Carroll. “By the time we got out there, everybody had gone.”

Police are seeking witnesses and information. Call (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.