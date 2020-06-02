Police respond to crash at Grand and Main
0 comments
alert

Police respond to crash at Grand and Main

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash

First responders are at the scene of a crash at Grand Avenue and Main Street in Decatur. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Police are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash at West Grand Avenue and North Main Street in Decatur.  

The Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance Service also were at the scene as of 8 p.m. There are traffic delays in the area. 

This story will be updated when more information is available. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News