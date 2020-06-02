Police respond to damage at Tobacco Shack in Decatur
Police respond to damage at Tobacco Shack in Decatur

Tobacco Shack

Damage to Tobacco Shack is seen Monday night. 

DECATUR —  Police responded to damage at Tobacco Shack, 343 W. Grand Ave.

A glass door was shattered. An officer at the scene around 11:30 p.m. said entry had been gained to the business and a broken bottle of alcohol was found outside, but it was not yet known what, if anything, was taken. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

