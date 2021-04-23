Police respond to motorbike, vehicle collision in Decatur

DECATUR — Traffic was slowed Friday afternoon as Decatur police and paramedics attended to injuries from a collision between a car and a motorbike.

According to Sgt. Erik Ethell, the accident occurred at 2:38 p.m. Friday on the corner of Oakland and McKinley avenues in Decatur.

The driver of the motorbike received a laceration to the back of his head. He was treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Ethell said.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A citation was issued to the driver of the car for failure to yield. The driver of the motorbike was issued a citation for driving on a revoked driver’s license and no insurance.

