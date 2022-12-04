 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police respond to shots-fired call in Decatur Saturday night

DECATUR — Police responding to multiple calls of gunfire on a Decatur street said they found spent shell casings but no signs of anyone injured or bullet damage.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the gunfire happened around 9:52 p.m. Saturday in the area of an alleyway near the 1000 block of West Cerro Gordo Street.

Weekend of shootings, one stabbing keeps Decatur police busy

“Multiple people called in reporting hearing shots fired and officers found four 9mm shell casings,” Rolfs added.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

