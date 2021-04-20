 Skip to main content
Police respond to three-vehicle crash in Effingham County
Police respond to three-vehicle crash in Effingham County

Police Lights

EFFINGHAM COUNTY — Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Effingham County that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, an 18-year-old Effingham man was traveling south in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro on U.S. 45 near 500 north in Effingham County. In front of him was a semitruck driven by a 61-year-old man from Polo.

A 21-year-old woman from Dieterich, driving a 2005 Toyota sedan, was traveling north in the same location. The driver of the Camaro attempted to pass the semitruck and found the sedan approaching. He pulled left onto the shoulder to avoid striking the sedan. The driver of the sedan swerved left to avoid the Camaro and struck the semitruck head on in the southbound lane.

The driver of sedan was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The other drivers did not report any injuries.

The driver of the Camaro was cited for improper lane usage and improper overtaking on the left.

 

PHOTOS: Check out these photos from Illinois football's Orange and Blue Spring Game

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

