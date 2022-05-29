 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police responding to armed suspect call in Decatur find man with a BB gun instead

DECATUR — Police responding to reports that a man was brandishing a handgun on a Decatur street arrived to find the suspect was armed with a BB weapon designed to look like a firearm.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Eldorado Street near the intersection with North Van Dyke Street, according to Sgt. Daniel West with the Decatur Police Department.

He said there were several men present there and one of them had pulled up his shirt to reveal the gun tucked into his waistband. “Somebody called in and said, ‘Hey, these people have a gun,’” said Wise.

Once patrol officers had determined the weapon was not a firearm, Wise said those involved were given a stern warning about the potential dangers of brandishing what could be taken for a firearm on a public street.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

