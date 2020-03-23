You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police responding to shots fired call find 4 bullet holes on Decatur house
0 comments
top story

Police responding to shots fired call find 4 bullet holes on Decatur house

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police say gunshots were fired Sunday evening in the 1500 block of North Church Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at 8:24 p.m. Police found four .22 cartridge casings in the roadway where the shots were reported and four bullet holes were seen in a nearby home, he said.

Witnesses described a white sedan having a dent in the back driver's side door fleeing the area after the shooting occurred, according to police.

Copeland said there were no injuries.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News