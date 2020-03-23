Police responding to shots fired call find 4 bullet holes on Decatur house

DECATUR— Police say gunshots were fired Sunday evening in the 1500 block of North Church Street.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers responded to a call reporting shots fired at 8:24 p.m. Police found four .22 cartridge casings in the roadway where the shots were reported and four bullet holes were seen in a nearby home, he said.

Witnesses described a white sedan having a dent in the back driver's side door fleeing the area after the shooting occurred, according to police.

Copeland said there were no injuries.

