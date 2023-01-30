Police said aggressive skateboarder put officer in fear of battery

DECATUR — Police said skateboarder Richard L. Rice did not take kindly to being confronted by a police patrol that found him holding up traffic while skateboarding southbound in the northbound lane of Jasper Street in Decatur.

Giving evidence in Macon County Circuit Court, Officer Brock Thoms said he pulled up behind a vehicle that was being blocked by Rice’s leisurely progress down the street at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter at a preliminary hearing, Thoms said the 25-year-old defendant hopped off his skateboard and marched up to the squad car window and announced: “I’m going to hit you in your chin right now,” before clenching his right fist as if ready to strike.

Thoms then got out of his vehicle to face Rice who replied “X” when asked to give his name and tensed up in a “striking stance,” standing so close that he was actually touching a ball cap the officer was wearing.

A sworn statement, signed by Thoms, said Rice then “grabbed his skateboard in his right hand and lifted it up as if he was going to swing or strike” him with it.

Rueter had asked the officer: “And did you feel that you were in imminent fear of receiving some sort of physical battery?”

“Yes,” replied Thoms, who arrested Rice on the spot without further incident.

Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try Rice on a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Rice then entered a plea of not guilty and Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders had earlier asked Thoms if the entire encounter with the defendant had been captured on his body cam or squad car video.

“Both,” replied the officer.

Shelton scheduled the case for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 23. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Rice remains in custody in lieu of bail set at $5,000, which requires him to post a $500 bond to be released.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand