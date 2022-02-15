Police said Decatur man wanted on warrant found with drugs

DECATUR — Police say that a Decatur man wanted on an arrest warrant was found with drugs.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Detective Tim Wittmer, a member of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested the 26-year-old man Feb. 7 at his home in the 1300 block of East Lawrence Street.

Wittmer, who signed the affidavit, said the man was wanted for violating the Violent Offenders Against Youth Act, although the detective didn’t list what the violation was.

“While conducting a protective sweep of the residence, officers observed a felony quantity of cannabis in plain view,” said Wittmer. “I petitioned for and obtained a search warrant for the residence.”

Wittmer said police ended up seizing more than 600 grams of cannabis (21 ounces). They also seized a loaded .45 caliber handgun found in the home’s kitchen.

“After being advised of his Miranda warning, (the man) stated that the cannabis belonged to him and that he sells cannabis,” said Wittmer. “He also stated that the pistol belonged to him and he purchased it for protection.”

The man was jailed on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cannabis. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that the man remained in custody with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

