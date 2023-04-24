DECATUR — Adham M. Qattoum was out on bail for previous weapon and drug offenses and wanted for failing to show up in court when police say they dropped in at his house and found him busy dealing cannabis.

A sworn affidavit said officers with the Decatur Police Department’s Emergency Response Team executed a warrant April 17 and located the 28-year-old defendant upstairs in the loft of the home on Reeder Drive.

He was surrounded by almost 6½ pounds of cannabis packaged in nine different bags, along with 4.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said police also seized several digital scales, a 50 round box of 9mm handgun ammunition and more than $7,800 in cash in $20 bills as well as an “electronic money counter.”

Ganley said the mass of $20 bills points to drug dealing as it is the “most commonly used denomination in illegal drug transactions.”

Ganley continued: “During a Mirandized interview of Adham, he advised his live-in girlfriend knows nothing about the items in the house. Adham advised he had less than 10 pounds of cannabis in the residence but later requested a lawyer before answering further questions.”

Macon County Circuit Court records show the warrant for Qattoum had been issued in October after he failed to show up in court on two separate cases involving charges of dealing cannabis, one count of meth possession and three charges of armed violence.

He was also accused of being a felon in possession of a weapon and, in a ruling Nov. 28, Judge Rodney Forbes ordered the forfeit of a $15,000 bond Qattoum had deposited previously to get released on bail.

After the execution of the warrant, the defendant was arraigned April 20 on new charges of dealing in cannabis, possession of meth and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He has yet to enter formal pleas and is due back in court May 3 with his defense counsel; Decatur attorney Chris Amero has been representing him on the earlier cases.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed Qattoum remained in custody with bail now set at $70,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,000 to be freed.

