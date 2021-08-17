Police said woman shot at Decatur mother and her children

DECATUR — A woman accused of opening fire at a mother trying to drop a baby and two young children off at her former fiancé's Decatur home was arrested, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the violence happened Saturday evening in the 900 block of West Marietta Street after the mother arrived with a small baby and children aged 18 months and 10-years-old.

The mother, aged 32, is quoted as telling police she found her former fiancé not at home but saw him at the home of the woman, who came out armed with a handgun and yelled at her to leave.

“(The mother) advised that while she was being yelled at, she told (the woman) to tell her (ex-fiancé) to ‘come get his kids,’” said Decatur Police Officer Randy Clem who signed the affidavit.

“(The mother) advised the woman proceeded to fire one shot into the air. (The mother) said she started to leave the scene. As she was leaving, she said she observed the woman point the firearm in her and her children’s direction and fire the gun once more.”

Clem said the mother then “fled” with her children and they all escaped without injury; the officer also said he could find no signs of bullet damage to her vehicle.

Clem said police had been called to the area a second time at 2:34 a.m. Sunday by two adult female witnesses who said they had been about 30 feet away when they saw the woman standing outside before firing a gun twice. The two women were not injured and said they had no idea why the woman would be shooting a weapon. A man living in a home nearby also told police he had heard two gunshots.

Clem said officers investigating both incidents had found and arrested the woman Sunday morning. She was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and endangering the life or health of the mother’s three children.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday show she was released from custody Monday after posting a $25,000 bond on bail set at $250,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $1 million. Bail conditions warn the woman to stay away from the mother.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

