Police say Decatur man uploaded child porn

DECATUR — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after police said he uploaded images of child pornography to Google and Snapchat.

A sworn affidavit says the Decatur Police Department received a series of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children and Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Graphic images showing a girl between the age of 4 and 7 was performing sexual acts on what police say appeared to be an adult male.

Multiple images uploaded were traced back to the 39-year-old man's name, phone number and email address, police said.

The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of distribution of child pornography. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Jail records as of Wednesday afternoon show he's currently held on $30,000 bond.

