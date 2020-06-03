You are the owner of this article.
Police say Decatur man uploaded child porn
DECATUR — A man was arrested Tuesday morning after police said he uploaded images of child pornography to Google and Snapchat. 

A sworn affidavit says the Decatur Police Department received a series of tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children and Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Graphic images showing a girl between the age of 4 and 7 was performing sexual acts on what police say appeared to be an adult male. 

Multiple images uploaded were traced back to the 39-year-old man's name, phone number and email address, police said. 

The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of distribution of child pornography. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. 

Jail records as of Wednesday afternoon show he's currently held on $30,000 bond. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

