Police say Decatur woman bites man's thumb, smashes windows, tries to burn down apartment

DECATUR — A Decatur mom, enraged after claiming her boyfriend had taken her phone, attacked him and bit him before smashing multiple windows in their apartment and then trying to burn the place down, according to police reports.

The violence happened around noon on July 3 at an apartment building with four units in the 3100 block of Southern Hills Drive. Decatur firefighters were called to put out the fire and Battalion Chief Wade Watson told police they arrived to find the apartment's windows smashed out and flames eating at the apartment’s foyer and living room carpet.

The 20-year old boyfriend, who has dated the woman for two years and has a 9-month-old son with her, claimed she had “broken” his thumb during an argument. A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers observed the thumb to be swollen with cuts on either side of it, “as if… from top and bottom teeth.”

Police quote the boyfriend as saying he told the woman to leave and had put her stuff outside the back sliding door, before shutting her out and locking the door.

“(He) stated that (she) then broke the window in the kitchen, the bathroom window, the front bedroom window and the rear glass sliding door,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Todd Cline.

“I observed (the boyfriend) to have small glass shards and fragments in his hair, on his shoulders and back. He had numerous small cuts on his bare chest, shoulders and back, which appeared to be from being cut by broken glass.”

The man said he fled his apartment after the woman threatened to stab him and set the place on fire. Later, walking back to his apartment, he saw a pall of smoke hanging over it.

The woman told police her boyfriend had started the fire, which had been set in a pile of his clothes, and she claimed he had pushed and hit her. After he had locked her outside, she said he taunted her by waving her phone at her, and “this made her mad.”

But the police didn't buy her story. The affidavit said they also spoke to a caseworker for Webster-Cantrell Youth Advocacy who has been working to help the couple and their son. The caseworker is quoted as saying she had received a call from the woman that morning who told her “she was tearing up the house.”

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated arson, domestic battery and criminal damage. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed she remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning she must post a bond of $3,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $50,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

