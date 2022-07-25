Police say teenager knocked into a daze during violence in Macon Speedway pit

MACON — A member of a race team was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and jailed after a 16-year-old member of a rival team was beaten into a daze at Macon Speedway, police say.

A sworn affidavit from Blue Mound Police said the violence broke out Saturday night after the racing program for the evening had finished.

A 48-year-old Decatur man was described as attacking the 16-year-old boy, who, accompanied by his father, had walked to the pit area of a rival race team. The affidavit said the boy and his father believed “there were hard feelings between the parties” after the racing and “wanted to ask what was wrong.”

Officer Clayton Graven said the boy never got the chance to speak before he was attacked.

“Per (witness) statements, the (48-year-old defendant) came from around his car, which he was strapping down, and shoved (the boy) in the chest and neck area,” said Graven.

“Witnesses stated that after (the boy) was shoved, he attempted to say he did not want any problems; however, he was knocked to the ground and multiple people took part in hitting and kicking him.

“Additional statements indicate that (the defendant’s son) used a metal handle to a car jack and struck (the boy), causing an obvious head injury. My department will review information for possibly having charges (on the son) as well.”

Graven said he was already on scene when the violence started, having been called earlier to the track “due to concerns of possible fighting between race crews.” The officer said both himself and other officers who were present working security believed the situation was under control as “crew supporters advised their team members had calmed down.”

When the fresh violence broke out, Graven said he and the other officers were able to respond quickly and found a large crowd of people yelling at each other.

“I observed a male on the ground (the boy) with obvious injuries and members of the crowd were yelling statements like ‘They just beat up a minor.’ It was my initial observation that (the boy) was possibly knocked unconscious and when he became more alert he initially did not know where he was and had an obvious bleeding and swollen injury to his head.”

The boy’s father also told police that the defendant had “swung at him” as well, making “physical contact” during the melee.

Graven said the defendant claimed it was an “unwritten rule of racing” not to approach a rival team’s pit area and he said the boy had been verbally aggressive. He admitted to shoving the teenager but said he feared for children who were present and was concerned “that an outside party would enter his pit area being verbal.”

Other witnesses, however, said the defendant’s team are often verbally aggressive themselves to other teams. And while members of the defendant’s family were leaving the track, they “made statements similar to ‘We put your boy in the hospital,’” Graven said.

Reached for comment Monday, Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent said he didn’t know the details of what had happened and will wait to see how the law enforcement action turns out.

But he pointed to the track’s general rule 20 which says: “Any driver, car owner, pitman or any person who at any time or in any place shall cause a scene such as fighting or arguing will be subject to an immediate suspension! STRICTLY ENFORCED! Drivers will be held responsible for pit crew.”

A check of Macon County Jail records shows the defendant was released Monday after paying a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. His bail rules forbid him from having any contact with the victim or his father and order him to stay away from Macon Speedway.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.