Police say they busted Decatur drug dealer who had meth valued at $100,000

DECATUR — A Decatur woman arrested in a police raid is accused of being a major methamphetamine dealer and was in possession of more than two pounds of the drug valued at $100,000, a news release said.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said the 31-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police executed a search warrant at an address in the 2000 block of North Woodford Street. The police operation was carried out jointly by deputies and Decatur police officers.

“The investigation into the matter and potential asset seizures are ongoing,” said Root.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in meth and was released from the Macon County Jail on Saturday after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

