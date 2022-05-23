 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police say they busted Decatur drug dealer who had meth valued at $100,000

  • 0

DECATUR — A Decatur woman arrested in a police raid is accused of being a major methamphetamine dealer and was in possession of more than two pounds of the drug valued at $100,000, a news release said.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said the 31-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police executed a search warrant at an address in the 2000 block of North Woodford Street. The police operation was carried out jointly by deputies and Decatur police officers.

“The investigation into the matter and potential asset seizures are ongoing,” said Root.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in meth and was released from the Macon County Jail on Saturday after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

People are also reading…

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US military aircraft flies in 32 tons of baby formula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News