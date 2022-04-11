 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police search for man who robbed Decatur business armed with a hammer

  • 0

DECATUR — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Decatur business while armed with a hammer.

Decatur police Sgt. Daniel Wise said the robber strode into Carlton Cleaners in the 1800 block of North Oakland Avenue and confronted an employee working behind the counter just before 3 p.m. Friday.

“He implied he would bludgeon someone if he didn’t get what he wanted,” said Wise, who said the robber fled on foot after grabbing an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine expects Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News