Police search for man who robbed Decatur business armed with a hammer

DECATUR — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Decatur business while armed with a hammer.

Decatur police Sgt. Daniel Wise said the robber strode into Carlton Cleaners in the 1800 block of North Oakland Avenue and confronted an employee working behind the counter just before 3 p.m. Friday.

“He implied he would bludgeon someone if he didn’t get what he wanted,” said Wise, who said the robber fled on foot after grabbing an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.

