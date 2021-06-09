 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Police search for missing Decatur girl

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Police Department needs the community's help searching for a missing juvenile.

Tashia Allen

Decatur resident Tashia Allen, 12, has been missing since Monday, June 7.

Tashia L. Allen, 12, was last seen on Monday, June 7, in the 1200 block of E. Division St., Decatur. She is a Black female with brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes and a blue short-sleeve shirt with a collar. Her hair was tied in a red ponytail.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tashia should contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711.

Download PDF Tashia Allen

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping vengeful ghosts at bay in this mysterious California mansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News