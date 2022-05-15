Police search for robbers who targeted victim inside Decatur gaming parlor

DECATUR — Police are hunting two men who beat and robbed a victim inside a Decatur gaming parlor.

Written reports from the Decatur Police Department say the robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. Friday at Donna’s Video Slots and Poker in the 2800 block of North Main Street.

DPD Sgt. Brian Earles said officers arrived to find a chaotic scene with people arguing. “After securing the scene, we talked first to one person who doesn’t want to make a criminal complaint, doesn’t want to talk and isn’t very cooperative,” said Earles.

“But then he changes his mind and decides he does want to talk, and he does want to press charges.”

The 28-year-old man turns out to be the victim of a robbery in which he said he was accosted by two men after stepping into the gaming parlor to talk to his aunt who was gambling there. Earles said the victim described the two men following him inside and approaching him in an aggressive manner before chasing him behind the counter.

“He said the subjects pushed him to the ground and began punching him,” added Earles. “One of the subjects then took cash from his pockets. Officers saw the victim had a cut on his right elbow and swollen flesh on his right cheekbone.”

One of the robbers was also described by a witness as being armed with a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, although the weapon was not used during the crime.

Earles said it was clear the victim knew his assailants from some previous encounter, but the victim refused to talk about the issue.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.