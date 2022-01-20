Police search for suspect in Decatur robbery

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DECATUR — Decatur police are still seeking a suspect who robbed the Hot Spot Food and Liquor at 1108 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

Officers were called to the area at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday in reference to an armed robbery.

According to Sgt. Josh Sheets, the suspect was gone by the time police arrived on scene.

The subject was described as a male weighing approximately 200 pounds, standing at 5 feet, 7 inches. He wore a black ski mask that covered most of his face. He also wore black gloves, a black coat with a triangle symbol on the left arm, an orange hoodie under the coat, black pants, and gray shoes with white soles.

During the robbery, the store attendant felt on his back what he thought was a muzzle to a gun after they met in the common area of the store. The suspect and attendant then entered the enclosed cage area.

"He forced the attendant to lay on the floor," Sheets said. "The suspect retrieved cash from the register. The suspect then struck the attendant several times as he laid on the floor."

Along with the cash, several bottles of liquor were taken.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

