DECATUR — Police said Tuesday afternoon they are seeking Sharquez D. Murphy, who should be considered “armed and dangerous”, in connection with the early Sunday murder of Decatur man Christopher G. Osman.

The 43-year-old victim died in Decatur Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound after being shot around 1 a.m. at his home in the 1200 block of North Church Street.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery with the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said an arrest warrant on first degree murder charges has been issued for 21-year-old Murphy.

Rosenberg appealed for information to help locate the suspect: Call police direct at 217-424-2711 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477, which offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in an earlier statement that Osman had been pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the hospital’s emergency room. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the face.

Friends of the victim, who have claimed in a GoFundMe posting that Osman had been shot down “in front of his step child and his wife,” are appealing for financial help for his family.

The appeal has a fundraising goal of $15,000. To help, search for chris-osman-memorial-fund

