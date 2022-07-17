 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek Decatur bus passenger on disorderly conduct charges

DECATUR — A Decatur bus passenger who started his journey by begging the female driver for money and then was ordered off the vehicle because he was suspected of performing a sexual act is now being sought by police.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the man, aged between 40 and 50, had been picked up by the 44-year-old driver Saturday morning near the Kroger store on West 1st Drive.

“He gets on the bus and starts asking her for money,” said Carroll. “She told him she didn’t have any and then I guess she looked in the mirror and — he was sitting up close to where she was at — she said he had his hand down his britches and she thought he was masturbating.

“So she yelled at him and took him to the downtown Transit Center and dropped him off and said ‘Don’t get on our bus no more.’”

The man is being sought on a charge of disorderly conduct/breach of the peace.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

