 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police seek Decatur man on weapons charge

  • 0

DECATUR — Police were seeking a Decatur man on weapons charges because they said he displayed a handgun after being thrown out of a downtown restaurant.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 45-year-old man had entered the Robbies Grille establishment around 9:55 p.m. Friday, despite being previously barred from the premises.

“He ... started talking a bunch of mumbo-jumbo and they told him to leave,” said Carroll.

Recommended for you…

Decatur man accused of gun threat and choking attack now jailed, police report

“He left and walked away but then was walking backwards and he pulled a handgun out of his left front pants pocket. He did not point the pistol at anyone or directly threaten them, he just showed it to them.”

Carroll said the victim who reported this was someone the detective understood to be a manager at the restaurant.

The suspect was still being sought Sunday on a preliminary charge of the unlawful use of a weapon.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News