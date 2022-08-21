Police seek Decatur man on weapons charge

DECATUR — Police were seeking a Decatur man on weapons charges because they said he displayed a handgun after being thrown out of a downtown restaurant.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 45-year-old man had entered the Robbies Grille establishment around 9:55 p.m. Friday, despite being previously barred from the premises.

“He ... started talking a bunch of mumbo-jumbo and they told him to leave,” said Carroll.

“He left and walked away but then was walking backwards and he pulled a handgun out of his left front pants pocket. He did not point the pistol at anyone or directly threaten them, he just showed it to them.”

Carroll said the victim who reported this was someone the detective understood to be a manager at the restaurant.

The suspect was still being sought Sunday on a preliminary charge of the unlawful use of a weapon.