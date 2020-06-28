Police seek help identifying people who gathered outside Devon early Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Park Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying people who took part in a large gathering early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

According to a post on the department’s Park Watch Facebook page, “numerous individuals unlawfully entered and remained on park property at the Devon Amphitheater. These individuals were observed to have engaged various illegal activities, not limited to drug and alcohol use.”

Park hours are dawn to 10 p.m., according to the Decatur Park District’s website.

The Facebook page includes what appear to be surveillance images of multiple vehicles and people in the parking lot and photos taken Sunday morning showing trash on the ground and alcohol containers in garbage cans.

People with information are asked to call (217) 422-5911 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

