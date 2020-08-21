 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek help in catching car burglary suspect
0 comments
alert

Police seek help in catching car burglary suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Police are looking to identify a car burglary suspect.

car burglar 1
car burglar 2

The burglary happened in the 700 block of West Prairie Avenue, according to a Thursday Facebook post by the Decatur Police Department. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News