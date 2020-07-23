Police seek information about missing 17-year-old from Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Authorities are seeking help from the public in finding a missing teen.

Kaydn Patton, 17, of Lincoln was last seen on May 15, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at (217)-732-2151.

