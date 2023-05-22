DECATUR — Police are appealing for help in identifying suspects who burgled a Decatur used car dealership.
A news release from Decatur Police said two men were seen on surveillance video breaking into Premier Auto Sales, 1140 W. Pershing Road, in the early morning hours of May 4.
The suspects stole car keys, dealer license plates and a vehicle which was later recovered.
One suspect is seen wearing all black clothing with an unknown design on the left pant leg. The other man is wearing a dark-colored jacket with pants of a light color.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.