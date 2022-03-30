Police seek suspect in Decatur hit-and-run

DECATUR — Police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that left a 40-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Decatur Police officers were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the scene near Jasper Street and Rogers Avenue, Lt. Jon Quehl said early Wednesday.

When they arrived, the officers found the pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Jasper Street, north of Rogers Ave. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, which were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, Quehl said.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Jasper Street when it struck the woman, he said. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspected vehicle may be one of the following:

1999 to 2006 GMC Yukon or Yukon XL

1999 to 2002 Chevy Silverado

1999 to 2002 GMC Sierra

It will have damage to the front bumper and grill area.

The Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.