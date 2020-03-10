Police seek suspects after 2 robbed at gunpoint in Decatur

DECATUR — Police say two men who set up a deal through Facebook to sell cellphones were robbed at gunpoint when they met to complete the exchange.
Sgt. Dan Wise said the victims, ages 18 and 20, met the prospective buyers around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Main Street. One of the two male buyers displayed a gun and demanded that the victims turn over the items.
Wise said the items taken included a purse, wallet, cash and two phones.
One of the suspects was described as a light-skinned black man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, with tattoos on his face, Wise said. The other suspect was described as a black man in his 20s with darker skin and a medium build, also 6 feet tall.
The Decatur Police Department provides a safe place for people to complete sales or trades arranged through sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The "Craigslist and E-Commerce Trade Safe Zone" was created at the station, 707 South Side Drive, in 2015 in response to residents' concerns about safety during such transactions.
The department is open 24 hours a day, but police encourage conducting transactions between business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wise encouraged anyone who makes online sales to take advantage of the safe area.
"This type of thing is not as uncommon as you might hope that it would be," he said. "Over the years, I’ve had people travel from all kinds of places in Central Illinois to come to Decatur to make these clandestine exchanges, only to be victimized."
No arrests had been made as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512