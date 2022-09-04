 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seeking Decatur man who injured woman

DECATUR — The hunt is on for a man who sent a 33-year-old Decatur woman to the hospital after throwing a foot-long chunk of wood that hit her in the head, police report.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the woman was attacked July 23 at an address on East Orchard Street. Carroll said it was not reported until Saturday, however, while police were dealing with another incident involving the woman and the 42-year-old male suspect.

Decatur man set police officer's pant leg on fire with Molotov Cocktail, affidavit says

He is now being sought on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

