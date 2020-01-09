Police seeking 2 suspects in armed robbery on Decatur's north side

DECATUR — Police say they are searching for two men who attempted to rob a gas station at gunpoint on Decatur's north side Wednesday night.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said the incident began a few minutes before midnight Thursday at Circle K, 3798 N. Woodford St. The 40-year-old cashier told officers that a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt entered the business, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded everything the cashier had.

A man in a red hooded sweatshirt stood outside the door of the business, Copeland said.

The cashier ducked behind the counter while yelling for a person who had delivered supplies to the store and who was in the restroom at the time of the incident. The two men then fled, running westbound, Copeland said. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police are reviewing surveillance footage, and the incident is under investigation.

The first suspect was described as a black man, 18 to 25 years old, about 6 feet tall, wearing khaki pants, white shoes and a gray hooded sweatshirt. The second man wore a red hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants, Copeland said.