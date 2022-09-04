Police surprise armed Decatur meth dealer with home raid, affidavit says

DECATUR — Police report surprising a Decatur drug dealer when they raided his home and seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine pills and an illegally-owned gun.

A sworn affidavit said the raid was carried out at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

The targeted house was in the 1200 block of East Main Street and police said they found suspect Anthony W. Frazier Jr. in his bedroom. Next to him, according to the affidavit, was a loaded 9mm handgun and next to that was a safe containing the bulk of the meth.

“Inside of the safe, detectives located numerous suspected ecstasy pills,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Decatur Police Detective Todd Koester.

“These pills were field-tested, and a positive indication for the presence of methamphetamine was detected. The total weight of these pills was approximately 1,427.4 grams (3.125 pounds).”

Koester said seven more ecstasy pills were located in the dining room along with three working digital scales and a box of sandwich bags.

Frazier, 34, is quoted as telling police he had a gun but then refusing to say anything about the illegal drugs.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Aug. 16 and waived a formal preliminary hearing before entering not guilty pleas on charges of dealing in meth, armed violence and being an armed habitual criminal. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 13.

His criminal record shows previous convictions for both the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and the unlawful possession of a gun by a felon, and a conviction for residential burglary.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed Frazier remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, requiring him to post a bond of $20,000 to be freed.