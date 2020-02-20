Police: 1 taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash at Pershing and Water

DECATUR — Decatur Police responded to a crash involving an injury at the corner of Pershing Road and Water Street on Thursday evening.

Sgt. Erik Ethell said one of the drivers drove away after the crash, and police are investigating. "We have no information available on that driver," Ethell said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the vehicle that remained on the scene is a 37-year old male. He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Ethell said. His car was towed from the road.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

A look back at Decatur Police through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.