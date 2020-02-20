You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: 1 taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash at Pershing and Water
0 comments

Police: 1 taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash at Pershing and Water

{{featured_button_text}}
Accident Pershing and Water

Police respond to accident on Pershing Road and Water Street Thursday evening.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

DECATUR — Decatur Police responded to a crash involving an injury at the corner of Pershing Road and Water Street on Thursday evening.

Sgt. Erik Ethell said one of the drivers drove away after the crash, and police are investigating. "We have no information available on that driver," Ethell said.

The driver of the vehicle that remained on the scene is a 37-year old male. He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Ethell said. His car was towed from the road. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver should call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

A look back at Decatur Police through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News