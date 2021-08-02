Police use stun gun on Decatur man with firearm, authorities say

DECATUR — Police said they had to chase a Decatur felon down and shoot him with a stun gun to arrest him after he was caught brandishing an illegally-owned weapon on a city street.

A sworn affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force began surveillance on the man around 2 a.m. Sunday when they learned he was carrying a handgun.

After seeing the 27-year-old with the firearm in a lot in the 200 block of North Jasper Street, police moved in to arrest him, blocking his sport utility vehicle with a squad car.

“(The man) put the vehicle in gear and drove off, fleeing from officers,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Tim Wittmer. “He then struck a stop sign and a utility pole causing well in excess of $300 worth of damage.”

The man was described as abandoning the vehicle to flee on foot, despite being ordered to stop, until he was finally brought down with the stun gun shot.

A police dog was brought in to check where the man had been running and soon found a loaded .22 caliber pistol on the ground. “Video evidence was obtained showing (him) brandishing the handgun just prior to contact with officers,” the affidavit added.

Wittmer reports the man has previous felony convictions for offences including mob action and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was booked into the Macon County Jail on new preliminary charges of armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting police. He remained jailed Monday night in lieu of bail which was set at $303,000, meaning he would have to post a bond of $30,300 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

