Police: Virus appears to lower Macon County street crimes, but domestic violence may be up

He said while people, especially young people, might not see getting together as much of an offense to society, they need to consider the fate of others in their families. “This sickness may not hurt them much but it’s the danger they take it home to their parents or grandparents, aunts and uncles,” added Getz. “That is the issue here.”

Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott also agreed with the perception that overall street crimes were trending down in the wake of the virus. But, he said, he had also noticed an uptick in domestic violence cases coming across his desk in recent days.

“I guess we expect to see those go up when people are cooped up together inside,” Scott added.

Taking a county-wide view, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said he has noted a drop in new prisoners booked into the Macon County Jail. That is working out well for the sheriff who is doing his best, while watching out for public safety, to keep the jail population down to help lock-out the risk of coronavirus contamination.