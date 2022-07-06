Police wait to find out if Decatur man in armed standoff is fit to be charged

“So basically the sheriff’s office is kind of on standby right now because first, we have to determine if he is going to be released from the hospital,” Flannery added. “And then, if he is released, is the state’s attorney is going to pursue charges.”
Deputies had been trying to serve a tenant eviction notice at an address in the 1400 block of West Main Street at 9 a.m. when they encountered the armed man. Flannery said the man “retreated into a different location of the home” and then refused to come out.
Fearing what might happen next, police closed off roads in the area and called for assistance. Officers responded from the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, Decatur police and the Decatur Park District Police. There also was assistance from off-duty sheriff’s deputies.
Negotiations with the man went on all day until finally, at 5:45 p.m., he was taken into custody and then sent to the hospital.
“There was no discharge of any firearms by either the police or the person in custody,” Flannery had said in a statement after the siege had ended.
