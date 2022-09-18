 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police warn after Decatur man is conned out of cash

DECATUR — Police are warning people to be on guard after a Decatur man was scammed out of more than $9,000.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 89-year-old victim was conned after receiving a call telling him that his grandson was in trouble. The man was told his relative had been involved in a driving under the influence car wreck and the cash was needed to bail him out of jail.

Police warn of online scam after Decatur woman taken for $3,000

Carroll said that normally with these scams, victims are told to send the funds. But this one was different. “They said they would send a courier to pick up the money,” Carroll explained.

“The victim went to the bank, withdrew the money, arrived home and somebody came to his house and he gave them the money and that was the last he heard.”

The crime was reported to police on Saturday.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

